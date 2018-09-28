Kazenga confident Hatters can end Charlton's winning streak

Hatters new boy Kazenga LuaLua insists his new side should go into tomorrow's League One clash with Charlton Athletic confident of ending their opponents four game winning run.

The Addicks are the form team in the division at the moment, having climbed to sixth in the table by taking 12 points from 12.

However, LuaLua doesn’t think that his side shouldn't be overly concerned by that stat, saying: "Charlton are very strong team, probably one of the teams to get promoted this season.

"But it’s a home game, you have to try and win it, it’s not going to be easy, but you’re at home, you have to give your all and in this league, anything can happen.”

The 27-year-old winger, who hasn’t ever played a first team game at Kenilworth Road, is likely to start on the bench after being a free agent up until Wednesday, but hopes to get on the pitch and sample what could be a full house.

He said: “I played here with Newcastle and Brighton, but these were U21 games, these were years ago.

"I’ve heard the atmosphere is good, it will be nice for the fans to get behind the boys and it makes a lot of difference when the fans are behind you, obviously pushing you on.

"It would be nice (to play), I think you need to ask the manager about that, I can’t say much on that, but it would be nice.”

On whether he is quite ready to start, Jones said: “He’s been with us for a few weeks now, he’s had game time with us behind closed doors, so League One match time, we’re not quite sure.

"But in the bursts that he’ll give us, he’s very, very potent, very powerful, quick, so we think we’re able to get something out of him once we’ve built him up.

"He’s been with us for a few weeks to get up to speed and we’re satisfied that he’s ready to go.”

The inclusion of LuaLua will boost the options available to Jones as he was left short of a number of first team players during the goalless draw at Blackpool last week.

The Luton chief hopes to have selection posers to avoid having to dip into the free transfer market once more, adding: “Whether it’s finished or not (signing players), hopefully, as we’ll start getting people back now, so that we won’t need it.

“We felt we’ve just been a little bit light, especially with the six or seven injuries we had last week.

“That’s not really happened since I’ve been here, our availability rate has been phenomenal,.

"It’s just as happens in football, a few things have happened at once, some key players are out and that’s a big thing.

"But we’ve got on with it, we've got a very strong squad and have had to utilise it to the absolute maximum.”