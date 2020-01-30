Kioso backs himself to cope in the Championship if given the chance by Hatters

Defender not expecting to be thrown in by boss Graeme Jones immediately

New Town signing Peter Kiso has backed himself to adapt to the Championship if he gets the call from manager Graeme Jones.

The 20-year-old was Luton’s first addition of the transfer window last Wednesday, joining from National League side Hartlepool united for an undisclosed fee.

Although yet to make an appearance in the Football League yet, the right back was confident he has what it takes to handle the second tier of English football.

He said: “Definitely, as in my opinion you always have to go into every next step, always having to believe you can do it.

“I’m coming into this next step which is a big step up, but if I didn’t think Id be able to do it, there would be no point in me coming.

“So me coming here is me saying to myself, ‘look it might take a little bit of time, but I’m going to try and make that as quick as possible.’

“I need to adapt to the league and make sure that I’m able to do the things I’m asked for.”

Kioso would understand if boss Jones didn’t use him straight away though, giving him time to get used to his new surroundings.

He continued: “Definitely, I think the gaffer will ease me in, I don’t think he will throw me in straight away.

“But as a footballer I’m always ready.

“Whenever the gaffer wants to play me, whenever he wants to start me or put me on the bench, I’m always ready, so that when I do come on the pitch I can prove myself to the best of my ability.”

Since arriving at Kenilworth Road, Kioso has been highly impressed by the way in which he has been received.

He continued: “Mick (Harford, head of recruitment) spoke to me as soon as I came in and he just told me what he wanted off of me.

“He reassured me how the club is feeling about me and everything that I have to look forward to.

“I think the club’s taken great care of me and you can see how it is a family here from the players to the staff.

“Once you have the backing of the club and the players around you, it just makes everything a lot easier.

“The boys have been excellent, and they’ve been behind me as well, the experienced lads are talking to me, helping me with my game.

“That’s always a good thing, having players around you that can help you, they’ve been through it and they can tell you what you need to improve.

“You can see as soon as I came in, the way that they’re taking care of me and the way that they’re putting an arm around me.

"I’m not saying that I need everyone to baby me, but you can see how they’re acting towards me.

“They’re making everything easy for me, so that I can concentrate on what I need to do on the pitch.

“I think that’s a great thing to have and the staff and the players, they’re just letting you concentrate on your football and nothing else, and that’s the best thing.”