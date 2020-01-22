Kioso fulfils Football League ambition by joining Hatters

Full back Peter Kioso has fulfilled his ambition of returning to the Football League after becoming Town's first signing of the January transfer window this afternoon.

The 20-year-old was released by MK Dons earlier in his career, heading to Dunstable Town and then making the switch to National League side Hartlepool United in July 2018.

He impressed greatly during his stint at Victoria Park, netting four goals in 70 appearances, as on his return to Bedfordshire, told the club's official website: "I’m delighted to sign.

"With all the history that Luton has as a club, I’m just buzzing to get going.

“It’s always been an ambition for me to get back into the Football League and I wouldn’t be one to lie – the two years that I have been at Hartlepool, I’ve been seeing how well Luton have been doing.

“Everyone talks about Luton and they are definitely going to get to the highest stage possible.

"I want to be there to help. That’s the reason why I came here.

“I’ve seen that they are going to get a big new stadium, the new training ground, everything – the way they produce players is amazing here.”

Kioso, who was snapped up by Town for an undisclosed fee, already has some links to the squad in place at Kenilworth Road as well, adding: “Brendan (Galloway) is a close friend and Pelly (Mpanzu) is my mum’s nephew.

"I think his story is amazing and it’s a lot for me to look forward to. He’s a person I look up to, as well as a footballer.

“I saw the stat that he’s scored in every league that he’s played in – Conference, League Two, League One and Champ – and that’s amazing.

"He’s a great player and I’m just looking forward to playing with the likes of Pelly and everybody else in the team.”