Lee believes that Dons victory shows Hatters won’t be ‘bullied’

Attacker Elliot Lee believes that Saturday’s 2-0 win at AFC Wimbledon was the perfect answer to anyone who thought Luton might get ‘bullied’ in League One this year.

The Hatters had to do the ugly things at times during the weekend triumph, as they came up against a direct Dons side who had lost five in a row going into the game.

Some games last year, we might have got bullied, but not this season, it’s not happening. Elliot Lee

However, Town defended with a real determination, keeping an excellent clean sheet, as James Shea was rarely tested, while scoring twice themselves in the second half though Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu and Lee.

The striker said: “It’s a different kind of win, it gives you a different kind of happiness after a game, because we know we can do the nitty gritty stuff.

“It tests the side differently. Some games last year, we might have got bullied, but not this season, it’s not happening.

“You can come at us anyway and we’re doing really well, so it’s another great win for the boys.

“Keeping a clean sheet at half time, we knew that we have the quality to nick a goal and with that defensive assurance, we knew that we could maybe risk one or two more.

“So it’s great to have that and it’s another clean sheet for the boys.”

The Dons’ approach was nothing that Lee and the rest of his side weren’t ready for either, as he said: “We didn’t expect to come here and play some of the really nice football we have been playing.

“We know we’re always going to be brave and try and get on the ball and we think we didn’t do it as much as we should have in the first half.

“We got sucked into the way that they play and we knew that they were going to make it hard for us, that’s what they’re going to do.

“Because we have so much quality, we just said that at half time, we’ll just keep the clean sheet and lets just nick a goal or two. That’s what we did and I thought it was a great performance from the boys.

“They really did test us but credit to all the lads, defensively we really battled hard and had we had a little bit more quality in the final third and everyone been a little bit braver, we might have nicked a goal in the first half.

“But sometimes you’ve got to come here and got to keep a clean sheet until half time.

“Then we’ve shown our quality in the second half and nicked two great goals.”

After Mpanzu volleyed in the opening goal, it was then down to Lee to add a clinching second on 80 minutes.

Found by James Collins’ dogged run and pass, he transferred the ball to his right foot before curling into the bottom corner from 20 yards.

He said: “Collo was brilliant all day, I enjoy playing off him, he gets hold of it and he sets me so I can do that stuff. I’ve got a few of them wrong recently, so it was nice to see one hit the back of the net.”

On his goal, boss Nathan Jones said: “He has come back in after a few weeks out and showed that little bit of quality when we really needed it.

“It was a tight game, it wasn’t a game for Elliot really, but he showed his quality.

“He had one or two potshots, but I’m delighted he scored.”

Meanwhile, fellow goalscorer Mpanzu said: “Don’t let Elliot shoot, he can chop it, he can shoot, he can use both feet, so it was good for him to get a goal.

“He was back in the team after having a little bit of injury, so it was good to have him back as he’s an important player for us like everyone else.”

Lee was back in the side after not starting the last three matches games due to a slight injury and then having to make do with a place on the bench.

He had featured in the first 12 league games, but had no qualms in biding his time, adding: “It was frustrating to pick up an injury at the time I did, but it’s been a joy to watch the boys.

“I can’t complain at sitting on the bench when they’re playing like they are, scoring goals and winning games.

“It’s a squad game and I’ve been happy to sit back and watch them do so well, and then I’m happy to come back in and take my chance.”