Lee believes Town are a match for anyone at Kenilworth Road

Midfielder Olly Lee is backing the Hatters’ confidence at Kenilworth Road this season to shine through in their clash against Notts County this afternoon.

Town have won eight matches out of 10 matches in front of their own fans so far, scoring 34 times in the process too.

County themselves are level on points with the Hatters at the League Two summit after 20 matches, with just goal difference separating the two teams.

Lee said: “It’s massive, we’re all excited, it’s a top of the table clash and they’re the games you want to play in, and I fancy ourselves at home against anyone.

“It’s a big game, they’re a good side, one of the better sides in the league, but like we’ve said many times before, we fancy ourselves at home against anyone in this league or the league above.

"So we’ll go out there, we’ll play our football and see where it takes us.

“It wouldn’t matter if it was Notts County or a Premier League team, we don’t look too much about them, we worry about what we’re about and then hopefully that gets us three points.”

The Magpies are managed by Kevin Nolan, who Lee spent time at West Ham with earlier in his career, while they also have experienced front duo Jon Stead and Shola Ameobi in their ranks, although the the latter is a doubt for the fixture.

Lee said: “He (Nolan) was the skipper at West Ham when I was there, so he was really good to me.

"It will be nice to see him, but obviously we want to take the three points from him and that’s all that matters.

“They've got players who have played higher up, and that’s where most of the lads here want to be playing, so it’s nice to test yourselves against them and show them just how good we are.

“I’ve seen him (Ameobi) play a few times, he played here last year as well. He was a decent player for Newcastle and hopefully it will be nice to get one over on him on Saturday.”

Town skipper for the day Alan Sheehan spent over three years of his career over two stint at County too, as he said: “They’re doing excellent, credit to them, it’s been a while since I’ve been there, but it's a totally different club to when I was there.

“Kevin Nolan is doing a good job, so it’s going to be a great game. At the minute the final whistle went (against Gateshead), we’re looking forward to it now.”