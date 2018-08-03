Lee confident Town are up to standard for League One

Attacker Elliot Lee insists the Hatters are setting their standards high once more ahead of the League One season that starts on Saturday.

Luton begin their campaign at Portsmouth, another side who like Town, are tipped to challenge for promotion.

However, Lee, who played at this level for both Colchester and Blackpool during his career, admitted there was real belief going into opening fixture, as he said: “We are more than up to this standard, as from inside the camp, we all know how good we are.

“We’re not being arrogant, we’re just confident of how good we are and we’re all really looking forward to the season.

“We’re setting our standards high, we’re not setting like a goal for instance, but we know what we’re capable of and we know how far we can go. So we’re just going to keep pushing every game, and hopefully keep getting those wins.”

Although there might not be quite the level of expectation on Luton’s players as there was last season, when promotion was the only acceptable outcome, Lee didn’t think there was any less coming from those pulling the orange shirt on.

He continued: “I think we put pressure on ourselves as we know how good a squad we’ve got. Obviously, it’s a different sort of pressure, maybe from the outside, people don’t expect us to do great things because we’ve come up from League Two, but inside the camp, we all know what we’re capable of.

“So there’s definitely pressure from ourselves in a good way to push ourselves to what we know we’re capable of.”

Luton go into the season with only four new signings, Jorge Grant, Andrew Shinnie, Sonny Bradley and Matty Pearson as it’s been a fairly quiet summer of transfer activity at Kenilworth Road thus far.

That didn’t surprise Lee, who added: “I don’t think we needed a lot to be honest.

“Everyone knows we did well this time last season to bring in the players we did, so we were always prepared for this level and I just think it needed one or two little bits of quality added.

“Sonny and Matty are both different defenders, they’re really good, really physical and they can play as well.

“They’re great additions and we’re looking strong. It’s hard to replace a player of my brother’s (Olly) calibre, but Granty’s different to my brother and is a good replacement.

“I know I can play with him and all the other players know they can play with him too as he’s got great ability and he’s a great asset to this team.”