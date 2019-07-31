Lee doesn't anticipate Hatters being 'overwhelmed' in the Championship

The Hatters won't be overwhelmed by any of their big-name opponents in the Championship this season according to Elliot Lee.

Luton will be up against some big guns for the majority of the campaign, with Leeds United, Huddersfield Town, Nottingham Forest and Fulham, to name just four, plying their trade in the second tier of English football.

Town have been tipped by the bookmakers to struggle, priced at 4-1 by Sky Bet to be playing League One football once more next term, but Lee said: "We haven’t set any targets really and we said the same last season.

"Some people said that we were going to be mid-table to bottom last season and we proved everyone wrong.

"I think as the season goes on, you’ll see how good we are.

"We are quietly confident, we’re not stupid, but we’re not going to go in there and be overwhelmed by teams.

"We’re going to show how good we are and take the game to every team."

The Hatters will find out just how tough life is at this level immediately as after Friday night's home match with Middlesbrough, they head to Cardiff City and then entertain West Bromwich Albion.

It was music to Lee's ears though, as he said: "That’s why we’re all in this game.

"We want to play at the highest level we can, in the big stadiums, in the big games in front of big crowds and test ourselves.

"There’s no point being in League One, we won League One, now we want to go to the next level and test ourselves.

"We’re going to lose some games, yes, but we’re going to win games.

"We want to play against the best, that’s how you get better and that’s the challenge ahead of us."

Centre half Matty Pearson was of the same opinion as his team-mate, saying: "I’m really looking forward to it.

"You look at the fixture list and you think 'that’s a good one.'

"There’s a couple of games in every month you're thinking, 'you’re going there,' and that's what you want as a footballer.

"That’s what most of us have worked for all our lives, to get to these moments and I just can’t wait for it.

“You don’t want to be, no disrespect, but League One and League Two.

"Every week is going to be a massive game and all of us are so excited for it.

New signing Brendan Galloway was also looking forward to Town's opening trio of matches, saying: "They're tough games, but we’re excited for it.

"I can’t wait to get the season started. They're big clubs, but we’re a big club as well, so it’s very exciting."