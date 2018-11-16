Lee felt that Town ‘outclassed’ Wycombe in FA Cup triumph

Town attacker Elliot Lee felt his side ‘outclassed’ Wycombe Wanderers in their FA Cup first round 2-0 win on Saturday.

The hosts were by far the better side on the day, with Andrew Shinnie and Harry Cornick on target to set up a second round tie with Bury.

We were better all over the pitch and that’s why we got the win. It’s a great win for the boys, I thought we were always in control. Elliot Lee

Lee, who picked up the sponsors man of the match award on the day, said: “It was really enjoyable, a bit frustrating in the first half and some points in the second half, but it was an enjoyable game in the end.

“I thought we outclassed them in every area of the pitch eventually, a great win and on to the next round.

“I enjoy playing Wycombe at the Kenny, I’ve had a few good games in the past and another one today.

“We sort of knew what they were going to come and do, they were going to match us up in the diamond, all credit to us, we were better in the diamond.

Lee was back at the tip of the diamond once more, in support of both James Collins and Cornick, as he was instrumental in the hosts’ performance.

He continued: “I’ve said in the past, it’s another string to my bow.

“I enjoy playing upfront, I enjoy playing in the 10, so wherever the gaffer wants to put me I’ll play, I’ll give 100 per cent and hopefully give a good performance.”

Team-mate Harry Cornick was quick to praise close friend Lee’s display, saying: “He had a really good game, he was unlucky not to get a goal, but it was nice to play with him.

“We get on well off the pitch, so it was nice to get on the pitch and have some fun.

“We always have a good game with them (Wycombe), they always make us battle hard. In the first 20, 30 minutes, it was more of a battle than a football match, the ball was out of play a lot and we didn’t really get it down.

“But then once we got that first goal, we could start playing the ball about, start getting it into the 10 and making our movements off that.”

Lee was also pleased to see Luton impressing at the other end, as centre halves Matty Pearson and Sonny Bradley ensured Town kept a third successive clean sheet.

He said: “They’ve been fantastic all season and we’ve got another two centre backs in Sheezy (Alan Sheehan) and Lloyd (Jones) behind them.

“It shows how strong the squad is, as those two are brilliant. It’s another clean sheet, it gives us attackers the license to go and do what we want and take some risks as we know they’re rock solid at the back.”

Meanwhile, boss Nathan Jones added: “We want to do that as we know that we’re good enough to get a goal most games, if not all games.

“So if we can keep clean sheets it shows that one, we’re defending well, two, we’re working hard as a team to do that.”