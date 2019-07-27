Lee happy to play wherever new Hatters chief requires

Town attacker Elliot Lee is happy to play wherever new boss Graeme Jones sees fit this term.

The former West Ham United frontman joined Luton for his second spell in the summer of 2017, featuring 43 times last season, scoring 12 goals.

The majority of his appearances came in the number 10 role at the tip of the diamond though, and it’s something he doesn’t mind continuing under Jones.

Lee said: “Wherever he wants to play me I’ll play.

“I feel like I’m learning every day and getting better and better in the number 10.

“I really enjoy playing there, getting on the ball, linking up play and scoring goals.

“If he wants me to play up front, I’ll play up front, if he wants to play me right back, I’ll play there, as long as I’m on the pitch I’m happy.”

Jones has now been officially in charge for just over two months and when asked how he and the players had taken to their new manager, Lee continued: “It’s been great.

“We’re still in the sort of getting to know each other phase, he’s getting to know us, we’re getting to know him.

“But I think the lads have all been impressed by the way he’s coaching us, the way he’s been with the lads, we’re all really looking forward to the season and playing under him.”

Lee was also quick to echo team-mates Matty Pearson’s glowing words of praise about the clarity that Jones has shown to Town’s squad since taking over as well.

He said: “Yes, 100 per cent, he’s put his vision across now to all the boys and that’s what we want.

“We need a set structure, everyone needs to be on the same page and singing off the same hymn sheet, so that’s what we’ve got now.

“It’s just about learning his way of playing and him getting to know us and I’m sure in time that it will all bond perfectly.”

Jones has been busy in the transfer market, making six new additions so far, with Lee impressed by the calibre of arrival.

Speaking before Simon Sluga and Kazenga LuaLua were announced, he said: “All four have been great.

“Cranes (Martin Cranie) brings experience, they all bring experience to be fair.

“Macca (Callum McManaman), Tunny (Ryan Tunnicliffe) and Brendan (Galloway) obviously playing at a higher level in the Premier League.

“So it’s great to have them on board, they fit in really well and we’re all really looking forward to the season.

“Hopefully the team bonding gets even better.

“It’s not exactly hard for the four lads to come in as we’re all welcoming and already a right knit group.”