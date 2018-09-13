Lee insists Luton will be ‘fantastic’ in League One

Striker Elliot Lee has warned the rest of League One to watch out for the Hatters when they finally click into gear this term.

The Luton forward notched his third goal of the season at the weekend, but saw his team go down 2-1 at Doncaster Rovers, despite being the better side for long periods.

However, they couldn’t take their chances, beaten for a third time in seven matches, although Lee didn’t see any reason for concern.

He said: “There’s no point being negative about it.

“We know we’re shooting ourselves in the foot, we know we’re giving away sloppy goals and we’re doing our best to eradicate it.

“But it’s still early in the season, we’ve had a tough start to the season and we’re playing some good stuff.

“Once we cut out the sloppiness, we’re going to be a fantastic team in this league.

“We’re always going to create chances, we’ve got so much quality in this team we just need to work harder as a team to defend our goal and stop goals going in.

“Once we stop chasing games and get in front, that’s when teams come out at us and we’ll tear them apart.

“We’re not getting too low, it’s early on in the season, we’re going to eradicate these problems and we’re really excited for the rest of the season.”

The Hatters were cheered on by more than 1,000 fans at the Keepmoat Stadium, with Lee’s message for them simple.

He continued: “They’re brilliant, week in week out they travel far and wide.

“I just want to say to them, we’re doing our best to eradicate the sloppy goals, we will get it right, and just look forward to the season as there’s no point getting down about it now.”

Hatters are back on home soil when entertaining Bristol Rovers at Kenilworth Road this weekend, as Lee added: “Once we click and get it right, stop the sloppy goals and get both halves right, we’re going to be a force to be reckoned with.

“We’re going to be frightening, so we’re all still positive in the changing room.

“It was a down day, but you get that in football.

“We’ll get back on the training field, we’ll look at it, we’ll eradicate what’s gone on and we’ll improve and learn from our mistakes.

“In football you can never be too high and never be too low.

“We know we played well on the ball, we’ve got some stuff to work on off the ball and we’ll go again against Bristol Rovers at home and we’re all looking forward to it.

“In football you’ve got to put games behind you.

“So we’re going to watch this back, we’ll learn from our mistakes and bring on Bristol Rovers at home, because with our fans at the Kenny, it’s a tough place to come. I hope we can give them the performance they deserve.