Lee pinpoints Bees win as crucial to Town’s promotion

Town midfielder Olly Lee pinpointed the 2-0 home win over Barnet last month as the moment he thought Luton were definitely on their way to promotion this season.

Going into the game, the Hatters had gone five without a win, drawing four, with the chasing pack starting to close in.

Second half goals from Danny Hylton and James Collins ensured Luton ran out victors though and after seeing off the Bees, they then won three out of the next four to pull away once more.

Lee said: “I think the Barnet win was a massive turning point.

“We’d been on a sticky run and then for the Sky cameras coming in, we really turned it on that night.

“Then we put a little run together of a couple of wins and we really kicked on from there.”

Hatters ensured the job was done with a 1-1 draw at Carlisle on Saturday, Lee scoring the all-important equaliser to take the Hatters up on the hour mark.

They had fallen behind to Danny Grainger’s penalty but once again, showed the spirit to gain something from a losing position as they have done on numerous occasions this term.

Lee added: “We like to make it difficult for ourselves and entertaining for the fans, but we got the job done and that’s all that matters.

“That’s the character within our squad, we’re all together, we all make it happen.

“We’d like to do it an easier way, sometimes we don’t start as fast as we’d like, but we went 1-0 down and you saw how we reacted.

“I thought we dominated after that and was just a matter of time before we scored and thankfully we did.”