Lee's stunner wins Goal of the Month

Hatters midfielder Olly Lee has won the Sky Bet League Two Goal of the Month winner for October for his outrageous effort from inside his own half against Cambridge United.

The 26-year-old dispossessed his opponent in midfielder, before looking up to see keeper David Forde off his line and sending a superb effort over the back-pedalling stopper and into the net.

Lee's effort received 47% of the public vote to beat other strikes from Chesterfield’s Jak McCourt and Carlisle United’s Danny Grainger as on the award, he said: "I’m delighted with it, it’s great to get a bit of personal recognition but the main thing is the team doing well and hopefully we can stay top of the league.

“I just nicked the ball in midfield and looked up and saw the keeper off his line and thought why not. It was just instinct, I looked up and the keeper seemed to be closer to me than the goal.

“I’ve scored a few good ones but that’s definitely the best. (Wayne) Rooney’s wasn’t bad but mine was a little bit further out so hopefully I can take that one.”

Lead Sky Bet EFL Goal of the Month judge and Sky Sports Pundit Don Goodman said: “Olly must have seen the keeper way off of his line before he even won possession well inside his own half, as there was only one thought on his mind.

“It’s one thing spotting an opportunity, but quite another to be able to hit a ball so well from that distance that the keeper was beaten all ends up and didn’t even get a chance to put a dive in.”