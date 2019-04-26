Lee urges Luton to show why they want to be champions

Town attacker Elliot Lee wants his side to show how much they want to be crowned League One champions by beating Burton Albion tomorrow.

The Hatters head to the Pirelli Stadium knowing a win would virtually guarantee them promotion, while if results go their way, they could also secure the title too.

Standing in their way is Brewers side who have beaten promotion rivals Barnsley and Sunderland on their home turf, but that didn’t worry Lee, as he said: “Barnsley and Sunderland aren’t Luton Town.

“I think we’re much better than both of them and we’re going to show them why we want to be champions.

“Of course there’s pressure, we’re in a high pressure game, every game is pressure, that’s football.

“But you’ve got to have thick skin, you’ve got to just keep playing, keep carrying on and keep believing in yourself.

“We’ve got to finish the job, it’s never going to be easy, we’re going to be giving it our all, our heads are going to be staying up, because we’re still in the driving position.”

Lee would love to have gone into encounter five points ahead of their nearest rivals in Barnsley, but those hopes were dashed in stoppage time on Tuesday night, with AFC Wimbledon scoring to draw 2-2.

He said: “Of course we’re all disappointed.

“We wanted to do it for the club, for the fans, do it for ourselves, for the staff and I know it wouldn’t have been done, but five points clear would have been lovely.

“It wasn’t to be and by the time we had the chat in there, we all had our heads up and we’re all really looking forward to Saturday now.

“It might take a day or two to accept this, but we will and come Saturday we’ll be ready.”

Midfielder Pelly-Ruddock wasn’t getting too far ahead of himself when it came to imagining walking out for the Hatters in the Championship.

He added: “No, it still feels far away.

“We want these teams to lose so we can just get it all done, but it is what it is, it’s exciting times.

“At the start of the season it was tough, we played Portsmouth, played Peterborough, played Sunderland and it was a tough start.

“But we went on a 28 game unbeaten run and thought we were on top of the world.

“It came crashing down at Charlton, but we just put that behind us.

“I thought we would have been play-offs, but now we’re top of the table and no-one can stop us.”