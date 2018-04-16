Lee wins Goal of the Season after Cambridge stunner

Hatters midfielder Olly Lee won the Mitre Goal of the Season award at the EFL awards ceremony held last night.

The 26-year-old saw his stunning strike against Cambridge back in November, when he lobbed keeper David Forde from fully 70 yards, scoring from another postcode in fact, beat off competition on the night to receive the honour.

Speaking after he picked up the trophy, Lee said: “I’m delighted with it, it’s a nice to get a bit of individual recognition, so I’m really pleased.

“It was a nice goal, I’m over the moon to have won the award.

“I knew it had a good chance and once it bounced over the goalkeeper I knew it was in.

“It’s the best feeling I’ve had, so I’m just buzzing.”

Luton had five other players in attendance on the night, with Alan Sheehan, Jack Stacey, Dan Potts, Luke Berry and Danny Hylton all named in the EFL League Two Team of the Season, while the Hatters were named League Two Family Club of the Year as well.

Lee added: “It’s great news for them, they’ve been brilliant and all deserved to be selected.”