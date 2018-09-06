Leeds midfielder quickly won over by chat with Hatters boss Jones

New signing Eunan O’Kane admitted that a chat with inspirational Hatters boss Nathan Jones was all he needed to convince him to move to Kenilworth Road last week.

The 28-year-old was brought in on loan until January from Leeds United ahead of Friday’s loan window shutting, after being hugely impressed during his first meeting with the Luton chief.

I’ve had conversations with him before I signed and the passion, the love that he has for football is one of the things that drew me here. Eunan O’Kane

O’Kane said: “I spoke to him and he said to me on the phone ‘I wish I could sit down with you and I’d inspire you about football’.

“I was already thinking, ‘you’ve already done that and we’ve only been on the phone for five minutes.’

“He’s built a really good squad here, the way we play football is tremendous and I can’t wait to be a bigger part of it.

“The way that the team plays football is the way that I want to play and the way that I play will hopefully add to the team.

“I can’t give the manager enough credit, I’ve had conversations with him before I signed and the passion, the love that he has for football is one of the things that drew me here.”

Although O’Kane played 32 times in the Championship for the Whites last term, he knew that under current manager Marcelo Bielsa his chances would be non-existent, making a move away from Elland Road all the more appealing.

He continued: “It was pretty obvious that I wasn’t going to play there.

“I’d been told I’d be with the U23s long before the manager was appointed, so I was aware that was the situation and thankfully I found what is a great opportunity for me

“It’s strange, but I don’t really think I should comment about that, it is what it is.

“The people that made the decision, made the decision, and from my point of view, I can’t really do much about it.

“But my focus is here now, making the team better and hoping the club achieve the goals they want to achieve.”

After a whirlwind 24 hours, O’Kane found himself on the bench for the game at Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday, although revealed he hadn’t quite got to grips with all his team-mates in that time, saying: “No, definitely not.

“It’s difficult as when you move clubs, you’re introduced to so many people between media teams, first team management, players, it’s hard to grasp everyone.