Leicester defender Justin braced for an 'emotional' return to Luton

Leicester City full back James Justin is preparing himself for what will be an 'emotional' evening when he returns to Kenilworth Road tonight for the first time since leaving in the summer.

The 21-year-old came through the ranks with the Hatters, joining in 2005 as a seven-year-old, winning the Aarau Masters as an U11 and the EFL Youth Alliance Cup at U18s, going on to make 114 first team appearances, scoring six goals.

He left for the King Power Stadium in the summer though after the Foxes swooped for what was a club record fee received by the Hatters.

Justin has yet to make his Premier League debut for his new side, but is expected to feature tonight in the Carabao Cup third round tie, as he told the Foxes official website: "I’m buzzing for it!

"When the draw came out, we had just finished the penalty shootout up in Newcastle and I was buzzing.

"It’s just nice to see a lot of old faces and hopefully I can get on the pitch and show what I can do.

"Every week, when I come in, I’ve got notifications on my phone still, just making sure I know what’s happening and never forgetting where I’ve come from.

"They’ve done all right and I would expect them to do even better in the coming weeks as they gel as a group, but they’re a good team.

"It’ll be emotional for me really because at the end of last season I didn’t really get a chance to say goodbye really to the fans and to my team-mates, so it’ll be really nice to see some old faces."

Although he left before really getting to know new manager Graeme Jones, Justin has warned his team-mates, currently flying sitting third in the Premier League, to expect a difficult evening in Bedfordshire.

He continued: "They have pace to burn on the wings and I think they’ve changed their formation this year slightly, but they still play with the same philosophy and play out from the back.

"They don’t really like to play long as much.

"It’s different to the old Luton that people might remember, but they’ll be a hard team."