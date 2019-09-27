The Hatters players celebrate winning promotion at the end of the 1981-82 season

LINE-UP: The last Luton Town team to win at Blackburn Rovers

Luton Town head to Blackburn Rovers this weekend looking for a first win at Ewood Park since their last visit, way back in the 1981/82 season.

On that day, November 14, 1981, David Moss scored a penalty in the 1-0 triumph as Town went on to enjoy a superb campaign, winning the Division Two title. The Luton News takes a look at who else was in the Hatters line-up that day.

First appearance of the season for the keeper who rejoined the club on loan from Spurs after Jake Findlay started the opening 12 matches. Only played three more times that term, Luton winning two and losing one.

1. 1: Milija Aleksic

Started every game that season, on his way to an impressive 248 appearances in total for the Hatters.

2. 2: Kirk Stephens

Didn't feature in the opening 10 games, until playing in the 2-0 win at Wrexham. Went on to play every single match afterwards though, scoring once, in a 3-2 win against Derby County.

3. 3: Clive Goodyear

Missed just one game all season as the Hatters claimed the title, scoring the winner in the 1-0 triumph over Cambridge United on March 2.

4. 4: Brian Horton

