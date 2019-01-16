LIVE: Luton Town to find out decision on Power Court

Luton Borough councillors will finally make their decision over Luton Town’s proposal for a new stadium at Power Court this evening.

The Hatters’ planning application go before the Development Control Committee, with the meeting starting at the Town Hall at 6pm and a decision expected at around 10pm.

The property arm of the club, 2020 Developments' outline application for the town centre site was being recommended for approval by planning officers recently.

The proposals are for a stadium with a capacity of up to 23,000, up to 550 residential units (across eight blocks); an entertainment, music and conference venue (up to 2,700sq metres); educational/community/commercial floorspace (up to 2,800sq metres); other entertainment floorspace (up to 2,600sq metres); hotel accommodation (up to 12,000sq metres); retail and food and beverage floorspace (up to 10,800sq metres), foodstore (up to 3,000sq metres); and up to 1,200 car parking spaces.

Should that endorsement be adhered to it would be an historic decision to grant the first ever permission for a new Luton Town stadium after more than 60 years of trying to move from their current home of Kenilworth Road.