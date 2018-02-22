Liverpool defender quickly won over by Town boss

New Luton signing Lloyd Jones was always going to pick Luton as his number one destination after meeting up with manager Nathan Jones.

The 22-year-old agreed to leave Premier League giants Liverpool on deadline day and drop down to League Two on a permanent basis, with the Hatters paying an undisclosed fee for his services.

He’s very passionate and he made me think it would be really good to work alongside him and hopefully get promotion. Lloyd Jones

Jones confirmed he could have headed elsewhere, but after discussions with the Town chief, there was no other place that appealed to him.

He said: “There was a couple of other options, some League One clubs, but Luton were the main one I wanted.

“I’ve heard a lot of good things about the club and about the manager.

“I know a couple of ex-players who were here as well, so it wasn’t really a choice in my mind really, I wanted to come straight here.

“I think the manager believes in me and I came here because I think the manager is top, top.

“I spoke with him (Jones) before the Wycombe game and he really impressed me and I saw his will to win.

“He’s very passionate and he made me think it would be really good to work alongside him and hopefully get promotion.

“I came here with a long contract and I want to play as many games as I can and do as well as I can.”

On which former Luton player helped sell the club to him, Jones continued: “Isaac Vassell, he was the main one.

“I don’t know him, but Cameron McGeehan used to be here as well, who I used to play against quite a lot, but Isaac was the main one that I’ve known.

“Obviously he’s done really well for himself and gone on to the Championship.”

Despite coming from Melwood where he trained alongside some of the world’s best players Jones, who has been on loan at Swindon, Cheltenham, Blackpool and Accrington, felt Luton’s surroundings were right up there.

He added: “I’ve been really impressed, it’s definitely been the best club facility-wise, who I’ve been loan to by a mile.

“The training ground, set-up, everyone at the club, fitness coach, physio, it’s all been top drawer.”