LOAN WATCH: Cobblers boss praises Luton defender after Silkmen triumph

Centre half performance delights Curle

Northampton Town boss Keith Curle was full of praise for loan signing Luton’s Lloyd Jones, as he was handed his full debut during Saturday’s 1-0 win at Macclesfield in League Two.

The 24-year-old only signed for the Cobblers on transfer deadline day, but was straight into the side at Moss Rose, as Callum Morton’s strike sealed a fifth league victory from six games.

Curle told the Northampton Chronicle: "Lloyd came in with a very solid performance, he did what needed to be done.

"He was brave by stepping into play. It might be slightly unfamiliar for him because we're brave and inside him we will go one v one and we will go two v two.

"That's because we want him to be on the front foot and win second balls and stop counter-attacks at source.

"He's got good distribution and good understanding of the game and he's a good header in both boxes, but the kid can defend as well."

Meanwhile, striker Jake Jervis wasn’t used by Salford City during their 1-1 draw at Port Vale in the same division.

Attacker Josh Neufville started as Woking were beaten 2-0 at Easteigh in the National League.

The host were 2-0 up after 20 minutes, as Neufville almost created an opening in the second half, Jake Hyde unable to convert his cross, while he then shot straight at keeper Max Stryjek.

Eastleigh introduced former Hatter Scott Rendell with 11 minutes to go, as they ran out triumphant.

Town defender Corey Panter started as Biggleswade Town lost 1-0 at Stratford Town in the Southern League Premier Division.