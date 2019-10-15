LOAN WATCH: Daniels can't prevent Rovers from falling to United defeat

Luton defender Donervon Daniels couldn't prevent Doncaster Rovers from falling to a 3-0 defeat at in-form Oxford United in League One on Saturday.

The centre half started once more as the visitors were under plenty of pressure early on, although they almost got through to half time goalless, only to concede in stoppage time, when James Henry fired home from 25 yards.

It was 2-0 a minute after the restart, Cameron Brannigan finding the net, before Henry wrapped up the points 13 minute from time from the penalty spot.

Striker Jake Jervis wasn't involved for Salford City as they beat Cambridge 1-0 in League Two.

Attacker Josh Neufville was a late substitute as Solihull Moors stretched their unbeaten home run to four games with a 2-1 win over Bromley in the National League.

Gavin Gunning opened the scoring four minutes from the break with his first goal for the club, before Danny Wright’s second goal in as many games sealed it early in the second period.

Neufville was introduced with three minutes to go, as Alfie Doughty pulled a goal back for Bromley in the 94th minute.

