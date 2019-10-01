LOAN WATCH: Daniels pleased to make full debut for Doncaster

Hatters defender Donervon Daniels made his full debut for Doncaster Rovers as they conceded late on to draw 1-1 at Coventry City in League One on Saturday.

Rovers skipper Ben Whiteman's goal just before half-time had looked set to earn Rovers all three points from their trip to St Andrew’s, but the Sky Blues levelled when Amadou Bakayoko slotted home.

Speaking to the Rovers’ official website after the game, Daniels, who signed for Luton last month, heading straight to the Keepmoat Stadium until January, was happy to get his first start said: “It was a well earned point.

"Obviously there’s a bit of disappointment not to hold on to all three points but I felt we all defended really well and everyone in the team did their bit to get the point.

“We had a few chances to seal the game at the start of the second half where on another day that could take the game away from them, but every man worked hard and put their body on the line here.

“We’ll take the point away from home against a difficult side, we can move on now and we can have a really positive outlook when we reflect on it.”

On getting an opportunity for his new side and a first start since March 16 when he was part of the Blackpool side beaten 3-0 at Burton, Daniels added: “I’ve been working hard since I came here to try and force my way in.

"I’d played a couple behind closed doors games to get myself up to speed - I’ve put in a lot of work to get myself back out on the pitch and the gaffer (Darren Moore) said he trusted me to go out and perform.

“I enjoyed the game and personally I’m pleased with how I did for my first start of the season, now I want to try and consolidate that.

“It was a really good defensive performance from everyone, though.

“I didn’t really have a pre-season so when the opportunity to come here and work hard with a good bunch of lads came up I was happy to take the chance.

“I want to help us climb up the table as much as I can and am looking forward to putting in some hard work over the next few months.”

Striker Jake Jervis was powerless to prevent Salford City from going down to a disappointing 4-0 defeat at home to Forest Green Rovers in League Two.

The striker came on at half time with his side already trailing 3-0, as Matt Stevens, Aaron Collins and Ebou Adams all netted.

Stevens scored his second - and Rovers' fourth - in the 59th minute to leave Salford six points off the bottom.

Josh Neufville also came off the bench once more for Sollihull Moors as they picked up a point in a 0-0 draw at Barnet, managed by former Hatter Darren Currie in the National League.

He replaced Lee Vaughan with eight minutes to go of the stalemate at the Hive.

Keeper Harry Isted started for Oxford City as they were beaten 1-0 by Braintree in National League South.

The young shot-stopper was beaten by Ade Cole's penalty after 36 minutes as the Iron claimed all three points.