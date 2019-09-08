LOAN WATCH: Debut for Jervis as Salford drew at Morecambe

Luton striker Jake Jervis made his Salford City debut yesterday during their 2-2 draw at Morecambe in League Two.

The 27-year-old, who had signed for the newly-promoted club on Monday, saw his team-mates get off to the perfect start, Danny Lloyd netting after 15 minutes.

Lloyd then missed a penalty on the half hour, as after the break, Shaun Miller levelled for the Shrimmps in the 48th minute, while moments later he turned provider for Lewis Alessandra to put the Shrimps in front.

Salford were gifted an equaliser on 67 minutes when Lloyd's free-kick was misjudged by goalkeeper Barry Roche to make it 2-2.

City had another chance to seal the points with a second penalty two minutes from time, but Richie Towell's spot-kick was superbly saved by Roche.

Town defender Donervon Daniels wasn't involved as Doncaster Rovers defeated Rotherham United 2-1 at the Keepmoat Stadium.

Goalkeeper Harry Isted produced a fine performance as Oxford City went down 1-0 at National League South leaders Wealdstone, managed by ex-Hatter Dean Brennan.

Isted saved well from Jacob Mendy and then Damien Lewis, while he made a tremendous double stop at the start of the second period.

Former Luton attacker Ross Lafayette fired wide, before Isted made another excellent intervention to prevent Danny Green finding the net.

However, he was eventually beaten with seven minutes left, Michee Efete bundling home from a corner.