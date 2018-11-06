LOAN WATCH: Defeats for Jervis, Gambin and Famewo

Striker Jake Jervis couldn't prevent AFC Wimbledon suffering their seventh successive League One defeat, losing 2-1 at home to Shrewsbury Town on Saturday.

The hosts had gone ahead through James Hanson’s 35th minute goal, however, he was then replaced by Jervis on 53 minutes.

Shrews then levelled four minutes later as Luke Waterfall equalised, as he notched again in the final minute as the Dons were beaten once again.

Winger Luke Gambin had a day to forget as well, starting for Crawley Town as they were humbled 4-0 at home by MK Dons in League Two.

Rhys Healey scored twice, while Kieran Agard and Chuks Aneke netted for the visitors, with Gambin substituted after 70 minutes.

Defender Akin Famewo made his ninth appearance for Grimsby Town as they lost 1-0 at Cambridge United.

The 19-year-old replaced Alex Whitmore with 55 minutes gone, but couldn’t stop the hosts from nicking a late winner through Paul Lewis with six minutes to go.

Fellow centre half Frankie Musonda started as Oxford City picked up an excellent 4-2 win at Hampton & Richmond in their National League South clash.

Zac McEachran, Kabby Tshimanga and Joe Oastler all scored, with Kyran Wiltshire notching in the second half, as Musonda, who scored in the midweek draw against Chippenham Town, had the full 90 minutes.