LOAN WATCH: Famewo can't prevent Mariners suffering a heavy defeat

Town defender Akin Famewo couldn’t prevent Grimsby from suffering a 4-0 defeat at Bury on Saturday.

The centre half came off the bench on 43 minutes, the Mariners already 2-0 down to goals from Danny Mayor and Will Aimson.

However, Danny Collins put through his own net after the hour mark, with Mayor adding a second with 20 minutes to go.

Striker Jake Jervis was an unused sub as AFC Wimbledon won 1-0 at Gillingham in League One.

The visitors went ahead through former Luton loan signing Joe Pigott's goal after 55 minutes, netting from a tight angle.

Meanwhile, Luke Gambin also didn't get on for his Crawley debut as they won 1-0 at Lincoln.

A Michael Bostwick own goal proved to be the turning point, as he beat his own keeper on the stroke of half time, Lee Frecklington dismissed for the hosts on the hour.