LOAN WATCH: Gambin notches first Red Devils goal

Luke Gambin scored his first goal for Crawley Town as they saw off Cambridge United 2-0 in League Two at the weekend.

The on-loan Luton winger drove home from just inside the box to open his account for the Red Devils on 71 minutes, before ex-Luton loanee Ollie Palmer doubled the advantage six minutes later.

Striker Jake Jervis had a game to forget as AFC Wimbledon lost 1-0 at his old team Plymouth Argyle in League One.

The forward had a great chance to open the scoring on the hour mark, but when faced with an open goal from a few yards out, sidefooted straight at ex-Town keeper Matt Macey.

Argyle then made him pay, as Freddie Ladapo netted the winner with 15 minutes to go.

Centre half Akin Famewo wasn’t used as Grimsby Town beat Port Vale 2-0 at home in League Two.