LOAN WATCH: Isted keeps a clean sheet on Generals debut

Goalkeeper Harry Isted kept a clean sheet on his debut for Southern league Premier side Chesham United during their 2-0 win at Royston Town on Saturday.

The 20-year-old, who signed for the Generals on Friday, was straight into the side as a brace from journeyman striker Jefferson Louis was enough to seal victory against an opoposition who contained former Hatter Ed Asafu-Adjaye.

Striker Aaron Jarvis didn’t play for Boreham Wood in their 3-2 National League home defeat to Dover Athletic.

Young defender Jack James had his Hitchin Town debut delayed as their Southern League clash with Stratford Town was postponed, while Michael Shamalo was was left frustrated, when Barton’s Division East fixture with Northwood was cancelled.