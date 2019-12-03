LOAN WATCH: Isted keeps clean sheet on Stones debut against Beach Boys

Luton goalkeeper Harry Isted kept a clean sheet on his debut for National League South leaders Wealdstone as they defeated Concord Rangers 3-0 at Saturday.

Isted, who joined the club, managed by former Hatters midfielder Dean Brennan, on loan late last week, saw his side take the lead five minutes after the break, Jacob Mendy netting.

The Town stopper then produced a vital save moments later, clawing Kreshnic Krasniqi’s header away from the top corner.

Wealdstone doubled their lead in superb fashion through top-scorer Ross Lafayette, another ex-Luton player, as Isted went on to deny Beach Boys skipper David Olufemi from the edge of the box.

Michael Phillips rounded off the result for the Stones late on and when talking about Isted’s diplay, Brennan said: “I thought he did really well.

"At 1-0 he made a fantastic save, a really good reaction save, and I thought he did really well for us."

Prior to the match, Hatters' head of goalkeeping Kevin Dearden admitted he had been looking to get Isted, who spent time on loan at Oxford City earlier this season, out once more.

He said: “We’ve been working really hard as we speak to get him some more football.

"Harry's done great, really good, progressed every year, we all really like Harry, I think he’s got something to offer, but he just needs to go and play football.

"That’s always the hardest thing as I’ve been desperately trying to get him out, as high a level as I can, but what experience has he got?

"It’s that cleft stick, how does he get experience if no-one gives him an opportunity?

"We're going to hopefully get an opportunity for him and he’s got to grasp it and I’m sure he will."

Meanwhile, Glen Rea played his final game for Woking as they lost 1-0 at Boreham Wood in the National League,

The hosts scored early on, as Rea fired wide in the first half, before going even closer after the break, seeing his 20-yarder crash against the underside of the bar,

He was replaced with eight minutes to go, ex-Town midfielder Jake Gray on in his place.

Defender Corey Panter made his Biggleswade Town debut as they beat Hednesford 1-0 in the Southern League Premier Division.

Panter was joined in the Waders team by two ex-Luton U18s, Devante Stanley and Drew Richardson as Trey Charles scored the only goal in the second period.

Centre half Frankie Musonda had 90 minutes as St Albans came from a goal down to draw 1-1 against Chelmsford City in National League South.