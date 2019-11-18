LOAN WATCH: Jervis and Rea get minutes for Salford and Woking

Luton striker Jake Jervis played 90 minutes for Salford City as they were beaten 3-2 at home by Swindon Town in League Two on Saturday.

The hosts had led early on, Adam Rooney scoring from the spot after being tripped by Robins keeper Steven Benda.

Eoin Doyle levelled five minutes later though, before Swindon took the lead in the second half, Doyle crashing home a penalty.

Jerry Yates made it 3-1 to the visitors on 78 minutes, before Rooney’s stoppage time penalty was a consolation for the hosts.

Glen Rea continued his progress at Woking, playing 87 minutes in the Cards' 0-0 home draw with Halix in the National League.

The visitors were reduced to 10 men on 65 minutes, Nathan Clarke shown a straight red for a late challenge.

Woking couldn't break through though, as former Town loanee Kane Ferdinand had a great chance late, denied by Josh Staunton's superb last-ditch block.

Attacker Josh Neufville was a late substitute as Solihull Moors bead AFC Fylde 3-1 in the National League.

First half goals from Danny Wright, Paul McCallum and Callum Howe put Tim Flowers' side in the driving seat.

Ryan Croasdale pulled one back just before the break, but Moors saw out the second period to make it five successive wins, Neufville coming on in the closing stages for McCallum.

Defender Frankie Musonda had the full game as St Albans lost 2-1 at Tonbridge Angels in the National League South.

Ben Greenhalgh's well-flighted free kick put the hosts in front on the half hour, while Khale Da Costa's curling effort saw Angels 2-0 up with 13 to go.

Ex-Luton youngster Zane Banton pulled one back with time running out, but Saints couldn't force a leveller.

Defender Corey Panter started for Hendon, as they were beaten 2-0 by Swindon Supermarine, in Southern League Premier Division South, the teenager picking up a second half booking.