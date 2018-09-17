LOAN WATCH: Jervis gets on but Dons lose to Iron

Striker Jake Jervis was powerless to prevent AFC Wimbledon from losing 3-2 at home to Scunthorpe United in League One on Saturday.

The forward came off the bench with 23 minutes to go and his side trailing, but couldn’t help his side salvage a point.

Earlier, visiting winger Josh Morris’s brace had put the Iron 2-0 up by half time.

Liam Trotter then pulled one back with four minutes gone of the second period, before Ike Ugbo restored Scunthorpe’s two goal advantage.

Kwesi Appiah had Dons back in the game once more, but they couldn’t find a third goal.

Defender Akin Famewo started as Grimsby were beaten 3-0 by Oldham in League Two.

A quickfire double from Sam Surridge (63 & 65) put the Latics 2-0 up at Blundell Park, with Famewo then replaced on 76 minutes by Ben Pringle.

However, Jose Baxter added a third in injury time.

Winger Luke Gambin was once again an unused sub as Crawley beat Morecambe 2-0.

It means the Maltese winger is still yet to feature for his new side since joining on loan last month.