LOAN WATCH: Jervis makes his debut as Dons lose to Brewers

Striker Jake Jervis made his debut for AFC Wimbledon during their 3-0 League One defeat at Burton Albion on Saturday.

The forward, who moved to the Dons on deadline day last Friday, started on the bench, coming on once Stephen Quinn, David Templeton and Liam Boyce had put the Brewers 3-0 in front.

Jervis replaced Kwesi Appiah on 61 minutes, but could do little to help his new side notch a consolation.

Centre half Akin Famewo made his fourth start for Grimsby Town in League Two, as they were beaten 1-0 at home by Yeovil Town.

It looked like a goalless draw was on the cards until sub Omari Patrick curled home to take the points for the Glovers.

Midfielder Luke Gambin wasn’t involved as Crawley lost 2-1 at Oldham Athletic, the midfielder not able to be included as he had signed after midday on Friday.