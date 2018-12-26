LOAN WATCH: Jervis scores his first goal in almost a year

Luton striker Jake Jervis scored his first goal in almost a year as AFC Wimbledon won 2-1 at Wycombe Wanderers in League One on Saturday.

The forward had started on the bench, coming on after just 10 minutes when Scott Wagstaff got injured.

Kwesi Appiahad put the the visitors in front on the half hour, before Jervis, whose last strike was for Plymouth Argyle at home on Oldham Athletic on December 23, a run of 35 appearances and 364 days, expertly volleyed home Tyler Garratt's cross in the final minute.

The hosts pulled one back though Fred Onyedinma in stoppage time, but AFC held on.

Midfielder Luke Gambin also had 90 minutes for Crawley Town as they were beaten 3-2 at home by Carlisle United in League Two.

Defender Akin Famewo didn't feature for Grimsby Town in their 4-0 home victory against Notts County.

Youth team striker Connor Tomlinson started for Hemel Hempstead Town in their 1-1 Vanarama National League South draw with Welling United, playing 56 minutes before being substituted by Sanchez Watt,