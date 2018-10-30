LOAN WATCH: Musonda makes second debut for City in Clarets defeat

Town defender Frankie Musonda during his only appearance of the season for Luton so far
Luton defender Frankie Musonda made his second debut for Oxford City during their 3-1 home defeat to Chelmsford City in the Vanarama National League South on Saturday.

The 20-year-old, who returned to Marsh Lane on loan for a month last Friday, where he made 13 appearances, scoring once, was on the bench to begin with, coming on after an hour with his side level at 1-1.

However, the visitors then took the lead through Scott Fenwick, before completing victory late on when former Hatters keeper Craig King was sold short by a backpass, Rhys Murphy nipping in to score.

Speaking about Musonda, who has made just one appearance for Town this season in the Checkatrade Trophy this term, City boss Mark Jones said: “We are delighted to welcome back Frankie Musonda for a second loan spell from Luton Town.

“Frankie did very well for us when he came in during the second half of last season and brings extra quality and a good character to the squad.

"I’m sure everybody will make him feel welcome again.”

Luton winger Luke Gambin played the full 90 minutes as Crawley Town were humbled 5-1 at Tranmere Rovers in League Two on Saturday.

Up against a side containing ex-Luton skipper Steve McNulty, the visitors were 5-0 down on the hour mark, with ex-Hatters loanee Ollie Palmer’s effort five minutes later a mere consolation.

Centre half Akin Famewo was an unused sub for Grimsby during their 2-0 loss at Crewe, while striker Jake Jervis couldn't feature for AFC Wimbledon in the 2-0 defeat at home to parent club Luton.