LOAN WATCH: Neufville makes debut as Moors lose to Barrow

Luton Town’s Josh Neufville made his debut for Solihull Moors during a disappointing 3-0 defeat at Barrow in the National League on Saturday.

The Town teenager, who signed on loan late last week, began on the bench at Holker Street, as he saw his side fall behind on seven minutes, John Rooney netting direct from a free kick.

On the stroke of half time, Rooney, brother of England and Manchester United legend Wayne, made it 2-0, with an exquisite set-piece.

Barrow then had a third moments into the second period, Scott Quigley scoring.

Moors boss, former England goalkeeper Tim Flowers, introduced Neufville on 51 minutes, but his side were soon down to 10 men, Tyrone Williams sent off, as there was no way back.

Town keeper Harry Isted played as Oxford City recovered from 2-0 down to earn a point at home to Billericay Town in National South.

The Luton stopper was beaten twice inside the opening 20 minutes, as former Hatters loan signing Jake Robinson netted twice for the visitors, who also contained ex-Hatters captain Ronnie Henry in their ranks.

City pulled one back on 21 minutes though as Zac McEachran scored a stunning volley, before Craig Fasanmade equalised eight minutes into the second half.

Striker Jake Jervis played just over an hour as Salford City went down to a 2-0 home defeat against Cheltenham Town in League Two.

The visitors were in front on 32 minutes when Luke Varney’s cross was smashed home by Ryan Broom.

Jervis was then replaced by Brandon Thomas-Asante on 67 minutes, as the Robins sealed victory late on through Broom's second goal.

Defender Donervon Daniels was an unused substitute as Doncaster Rovers drew 0-0 with Ipswich Town in League One.