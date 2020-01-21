LOAN WATCH: Neufville makes his Cards debut in Wrexham defeat

Luton attacker Josh Neufville made his debut for National League side Woking in their 3-0 defeat at Wrexham on Saturday.

Neufville, who signed for the Cards on Friday, was on the bench to start with, coming on in the second half with the visitors trailing 1-0, Luke Summerfield's 25-yard shot flying into the top corner after 14 minutes.

Dan Jarvis added the second shortly after half time, before the Hatters youngster was quickly introduced 10 minutes after the break, along with former Town striker Alex Wall, joining ex-Luton duo Godfrey Poku and Kane Ferdinand already on the field for Woking.

However, the Cards were reduced to 10 men with 20 minutes to go, Jamar Loza sent off for his second yellow card.

Wrexham then sealed the victory from the penalty spot on 78 minutes, Summerfield on target once more.

Hatters striker Jake Jervis played 45 minutes for Salford City as they won 2-1 at Forest Green Rovers in League Two.

The visitors went in front through Ibou Touray's free kick, before Josh March levelled for Rovers.

Jervis was replaced by Bruno Andrade at half time, as Michael O'Conner put City 2-1 in front soon afterwards.

Salford then had both Richie Towell and Ashley Hunter sent off in the final 15 minutes but held on for victory.

Goalkeeper Harry Isted played for Wealdstone as they picked up an excellent 4-2 win at fellow National League South promotion contenders Havant & Waterlooville.

The hosts took the lead when ex-Luton duo Andy Drury and Dean Beckwith combined for the latter to head home.

Michee Efete levelled for the Stones, before Danny Kedwell put Havant back in front, only to see Moses Emmanuel's brace and Danny Green's strike seal an emphatic win for Wealdstone.

Defender Corey Panter didn't feature as Biggleswade Town's game against Barwell was postponed.