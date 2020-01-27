LOAN WATCH: Neufville starts as Woking beat Glovers

Luton attacker Josh Neufville made his first National League start for Woking as they defeated Yeovil Town 1-0 on Saturday.

The Cards went into the game as underdogs against opponents who had only lost once since mid-November in the league, but produced a robust defensive display to emerge victorious,

Neufville came in for the suspended Jamar Loza to play on the right side of a midfield diamond, and had a hand in what proved to be the winner on 22 minutes, playing a one-two with Shaun Donellan, who curled his shot into the bottom corner.

Yeovil went close when ex-Hatter Luke Wilkinson's free kick was pushed away by home keeper Craig Ross, before another former Town player, Alex Wall, came on for the Cards.

One-time Luton midfielder Godfrey Poku went close, while Neufville almost doubled his side's lead, sending a rasping drive over the bar, as the hosts held on.

Neufville had also played on in midweek, named man of the match as Woking defeated Kingstonian 1-0 in the Specsavers Surrey Senior Cup.

Town striker Jake Jervis had an hour as Salford City were held to a 1-1 draw by Oldham Athletic in League Two.

The hosts struck first on 15 minutes when Adam Rooney was fouled in the area and although his penalty was saved by Zeus de la Paz, Brandon Thomas-Asante netted the rebound.

Jervis was then replaced by Craig Conway in the second half as Danny Rowe equalised for the Latics with seven minutes remaining.

Hatters defender Corey Panter started for Biggleswade Town as they won 3-0 at St Ives Town in the Southern League Premier Division.