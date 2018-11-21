LOAN WATCH: No cup upset as Musonda's Oxford City lose to Tranmere

Luton defender Frankie Musonda couldn't help Oxford City produced an FA Cup upset as they were knocked out by League Two Tranmere Rovers 2-0 in a first round replay last night.

Musonda started in defence for the hosts, who went 1-0 down early on to James Norwood's clever finish.

The Town centre half was then caught in possession by Paul Mullin on the half hour, who went through to beat ex-Hatters keeper Craig King.

Musonda had started for City as they enjoyed a 1-0 win over Dulwich Hamlet in their Vanarama National League South clash on Saturday.

Winger Luke Gambin was in the Crawley Town team for their FA Cup replay at home to Southend United.

He played 83 minutes, as the scores were level at 2-2 when he was replaced, former Luton man Ollie Palmer on target twice for the hosts.

However, Southend then ran rampant in extra time, netting four times to ensure they went through 6-2 on the night.

Gambin hadn't been included as the Red Devils lost 1-0 at Grimsby Town in League Two on Saturday, with defender Akin Famewo not featuring for the Mariners either.

Striker Jake Jervis came on as an 80th minutes substitute for AFC Wimbledon as they lost 2-1 at Doncaster Rovers in League One.

Matthew Pinnock opened the scoring for the visitors on 26 minutes, but Rovers hit back through Ali Crawford (35) and then Tommy Rowe’s goal with four minutes to spare, condemning the managerless Dons to an eight straight League One defeat.