LOAN WATCH: Panter starts as Hendon defeat Beaconsfield

Luton youngster Corey Panter picked up his first league win since moving to Hendon on loan as they beat Beaconsfield 2-1 in the Southern League Premier Division South on Saturday.

The Greens, under new manager, Lee Allinson, were reduced to 10 men on 42 minutes when Kam English dismissed.

Visitors Beaconsfield then took the lead on 65 minutes when Charlie Losasso's deflected drive beat Chris Grace.

However, Hendon levelled moments later as Tom Hamblin fired home from inside the area.

The hosts then scored what proved to be the winner with eight minutes to go, as former Hatters youth team player Isaac Galliford found the net after a mistake from visiting keeper Myles Bowman.

Glen Rea continued his recovery by featuring for Woking in a 2-0 friendly defeat against Merstham.

Town's other loan players weren't in action, Jake Jervis and Donervon Daniels not included for Salford City and Doncaster Rovers respectively due to FA Cup matches.