LOAN WATCH: Rea makes his Cards debut as Woking are held by Eastleigh

Town midfielder Glen Rea completed 70 minutes on his comeback from a long-term injury as he made his Woking debut in the Cards’ 1-1 draw with Eastleigh during their the National League encounter on Saturday.

Rea, who moved to the Kingfield Stadium last week, had a shot charged down in the first half, before firing into the side-netting after the break.

He was then replaced by former Hatter Kane Ferdinand in the 70th minute, before the hosts were in front soon afterwards, Jamar Loza smashing into the net.

The lead lasted barely three minutes, with another ex-Luton player, Scott Rendell, heading into the net to make it 1-1.

Striker Jake Jervis played 90 minutes as Salford City fought back to draw 1-1 with Scunthorpe in League Two.

Kevin van Veen had given the visitors a 34th-minute lead but Salford hit back on the stroke of half-time through Cameron Burgess.

Defender Donervon Daniels wasn't in action as Doncaster Rovers' trip to Tranmere Rovers in League One was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

Josh Neufville was an unused substitute as Solihull Moors lost 1-0 at Maidenhead United in the National League, Remy Clerima with a stoppage time winner.

Town defender Frankie Musonda had the full game as St Albans City beat Welling United 1-0 to climb off the bottom of the National League South table, Albert Adu getting the winner in the first half.

Hatters youngster Corey Panter didn't feature as Hendon were beaten 4-1 by Whitehawk in the FA Trophy.