LOAN WATCH: Senior makes his debut as Harrogate lose in FA Trophy

Luton defender Jack Senior made his debut for Harrogate Town during their 4-2 FA Trophy home defeat to Stockport County on Saturday.

The full back came on with six minutes to go, with his side trailing 4-1 , although they did pull one back one with two minutes remaining, George Thomson scoring.

Defender Lloyd Jones was an unused substitute for Plymouth Argyle in their 1-0 win at Peterborough United in League One, Ruben Lameiras netting an 88th-minute winner.

Jake Jervis came off the bench for AFC Wimbledon after 67 minutes of their 1-0 defeat at Sunderland.

Aiden McGeady go the winner midway through the second period, as the loss sees Dons now nine points from safety.

Luke Gambin started for Crawley as they earned an excellent 1-1 draw at Bury in League Two.

Gambin played 88 minutes as the hosts went ahead late on through Nicky Maynard only for ex-Luton forward OIlie Palmer to pinch a leveller with two minutes left.

Frankie Musonda, Drew Richardson and Toby Byron all saw their games cancelled due to frozen pitches, while striker Aaron Jarvis joins up with his Falkirk team-mates this week.