Lovell felt Gills should have ended Town's unbeaten run

Gillingham boss Steve Lovell felt his side should have ended Luton's lengthy unbeaten run during a 2-2 draw at Kenilworth Road on Saturday.

The visitors had trailed twice, before impressive full back Luke O'Neill's wonderful 25-yard free kick with 11 minutes to go ensured they picked up a point.

However, Lovell felt it could have been even better outcome for his struggling team who are now just two points from safety, saying: “We’re disappointed – we should have won it. Brandon Hanlan had three chances in the first half and he should have scored.

“We created more chances today than in our last five or six games. Our two upfront caused Luton all sorts of problems.

“The way we set up, the way we played and the way we took the game to them.

“Even at 2-1 down we kept going and got a great equaliser from Luke.

"I fancied Luke from free-kicks, he hasn’t had one for a while and it was a great goal. We thoroughly deserved at least a point.”

“It was a great point but it could have been more.

"Luton are on a tremendous run and I knew we had to come here and be on our game defensively.

“We worked all week on keeping to roles and responsibilities as this was a massive point in terms of our league position.

"We got something against the league leaders who are on a tremendous run, so we will take confidence going in to next week’s game.

"It was a good point and a very good performance.”