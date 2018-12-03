Lowe felt Shakers 'played the better football' than Luton during cup exit

Bury boss Ryan Lowe felt his side played the better football during their 1-0 FA Cup second round defeat at home to Luton on Sunday.

The League Two team created two excellent opportunities to take the lead in the opening half an hour, Nicky Maynard and Neil Danns missing, before Town’s Harry Cornick netted the only goal of the game on 42 minutes.

After the break, the Shakers had the better of possession, but failed to significantly trouble visiting keeper James Shea, as Lowe felt his side more than matched their higher level opponents.

He told the club’s official website: “To be honest that wasn't as tough as I thought it would be, and I say with the utmost respect for Luton.

"We had the better chances over the course of the 90 minutes and I believe we played the better football.

"We created more than enough chances to have won the game, so because of that I am disappointed and the lads are frustrated.

"The winning goal was a disappointing one to concede. We could have defended it better.

"There were some really good performances out there and I witnessed plenty of good quality.”

Lowe also revealed that Town boss Nathan Jones had praised the Shakers’ display during their post match chat, adding: “He came up to me after the game and said well done and that he was really impressed with us.

"I've got to take positives from that because he's got a team there who are flying high in the league above us.

"I'll always take compliments like that, and I'll tell the players exactly what he said."