LuaLua a doubt for the Hatters against Bantams

Town winger Kazenga LuaLua has been rated as doubtful for tomorrow’s home game against Bradford City.

The 27-year-old, who is yet to start a league game for the Hatters since arriving in September, making six sub appearances to date, wasn’t on the bench for the 3-1 win at Gillingham on Saturday.

When asked about his chances of making the squad for the match with the League One basement side, Luton boss Nathan Jones said: “It’s a weird one, but he’s just a bit sore.

The weekend was a little bit too soon for him, so we’ll evaluate him.

“He hasn’t trained today, we’ve kept him off feet today, so we’ll see, whether we risk him for tomorrow or just keep him for the weekend.”

Midfielder Luke Berry is also back in full training for Luton as well, but it’s unlikely he’ll be rushed back to action.

Jones added: “He’s closer than he was again, it’s just we’ve got to be so careful with him.

“He trained fully today, so we’ve had to take him back a little bit and just make sure we’re not putting him into situations that he’s not quite comfortable with.

“It’s been a longer process, but realistically, now is the is allotted time to come back from the original injury, but he picked up another something else.

“So hopefully now his things are behind him, we’ll have to adjust certain parts of his training week as we want to see him fit.

“At the minute, he has to get back to that regular football and demands that a training week does.

“So once he can do that, we can do it a little bit more into training and into first team games.”