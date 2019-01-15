LuaLua and Berry in for Luton against Owls

Luton Town interim boss Mick Harford has made two changes for tonight's FA Cup third round replay against Sheffield Wednesday at Kenilworth Road.

Flying attacker Kazenga LuaLua comes in for his first FA Cup start for the Hatters, with Luke Berry starting as well.

The pair come in for Danny Hylton, who starts his four game suspension and Alan McCormack, the midfielder dropping to the bench.

Harry Cornick isn't fit enough for the squad, meaning youngster Josh Neufville earns a place among the substitutes.

Hatters: James Shea, Jack Stacey, James Justin, Matty Pearson, Sonny Bradley, Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu, Luke Berry, Andrew Shinnie, Elliot Lee, James Collins, Kazenga LuaLua.

Subs: Harry Isted, Dan Potts, Alan McCormack, Aaron Jarvis, Lloyd Jones, Alan Sheehan, Josh Neufville.

Owls: Cameron Dawson, Liam Palmer, Morgan Fox, Steven Fletcher, Barry Bannan, Jordan Thorniley, Tom Lees, Atdhe Nuhiu, Adam Reach, George Boyd, Michael Hector.

Subs: Joe Wildsmith, Joost Van Aken, Ashley Baker, Daniel Pudil, David Jones, Marco Matias, Sam Winnall.