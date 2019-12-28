LuaLua believes Boxing Day performance shows LutonTown have the quality to stave off relegation

The match may have ended in heartbreak, but forward Kazenga LuaLua believes Luton Town's performance in the 3-3 draw with Fulham on Boxing Day has given the squad the belief they can avoid relegation this season.

The Cottagers levelled the match four minutes into stoppage time, and that allied with Stoke City grabbing a last-gasp winner against Sheffield Wednesday, meant the Hatters dropped into the Sky Bet Championship bottom three.

Graeme Jones' men are quickly back intp action on Sunday when they travel to Bristol City, and LuaLua says the team's showing against Fulham has boosted squad confidence and shown the way forward.

“The way we played against Fulham, I thought we were very good from the start to the end," said LuaLua, who scored Luton's opening goal on Boxing Day, and went on to turn in a man-of-the-match performance.

"We just need to play like that every game, it’s not going to be easy to get a result.

"The way we played, I think we have a chance to stay up, I don’t see why not. We’re doing well, it’s difficult at the moment, but I am sure we will get there."

Reflecting on the draw, LuaLua said: “It’s always disappointing – if you’re winning 3-2 and there’s two minutes left in the game and you concede.

“But it’s a tough league, you have got to play until the end, until the ref blows the whistle. But we didn’t lose the game.

“We knew the game was going to be tough, Fulham are fighting for promotion.

"But I thought we were very good from the start. We knew we were going to come under pressure in the second half, which we did, but it is better to get a draw than to lose the game.

“We are disappointed in the changing room because we were so close to getting three points, but we have got to move on now, we have got another game, away at Bristol, so hopefully we put it right to the end."

The Boxing Day game was only LuaLua's second start since the end of October, and he is desperate for another one at Ashton Gate this weekend.

“It’s not been easy for me, but we have a strong squad," said the 29-year-old.

"The gaffer said ‘when you get a chance, you have to take it’, so I would like to think that I did. But we have got to keep going, it’s not just play well today and that’s it.

"I need to keep playing well every single time I get a chance.

“I have played today (Boxing Day) – I would be a bit silly to say to the gaffer ‘I can’t play, I am tired!’ I want to play as many games as I can.

"So I am fine, I am looking forward to the game, like the boys in the changing room.”