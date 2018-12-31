LuaLua had no idea what happened during dramatic leveller

Hatters attacker Kazenga LuaLua had no real idea what went on during his dramatic last-gasp leveller at Walsall on Saturday.

With the game deep into stoppage time, Luton won a corner that was swung into the box by Alan Sheehan.

Matty Pearson’s header was punched away by keeper Liam Roberts, with the loose ball lofted back into the danger zone by Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu.

The keeper once again could only half clear under pressure from Alan McCormack as LuaLua flicked the loose ball over the line to make it 2-2.

Speaking afterwards, a breathless LuaLua said: “It was long ball, long ball, long ball, then I’ve seen Macca go up, and I don’t know, it happened.

“It was so quick really. I think Macca headed, if you ask me, I can’t really remember as I don’t really know what happened, it was lots of long balls!

“Any last minute goal, it always feels like a win and it helps the unbeaten run going which is good.

"It's better to score in the last minute than lose, it;'s always a good feeling."

With LuaLua wheeling away, fellow sub Danny Hylton also tried to claim the credit for the goal, as the former Brighton star said: “When we scored, I went to celebrate, then I went to give him a hug.

"The first thing he said to me, 'it’s my goal, it’s my goal,' I said 'give me a hug first before you say it’s your goal.'

"But we've seen it in the changing room and it’s my goal.

"It’s not about that though, the most important thing, is the unbeaten run’s still going.”

Midfielder McCormack, who played a vital role in the goal, with his header falling for LuaLua, knew whose strike it was, saying: “I just said I’m going for this, I’m going to go in and see if I can get any kind of scrappy little knock down.

"The guy has just left me and they’ve cleared it, I've seen Pell load up to put it back stick and I’ve just gambled.

"I’ve jumped with the keeper and we’ve both clashed in the air.

"I thought I was going to get there in front of him, but the next thing I’ve turned around and Kaz is just flicking it in.

"I believe there’s a certain individual trying to claim it, but it’s about three yards over the line before he even touched it, so I don’t care if it was an OG, I don’t care if a cat came on and kicked it in, a goal’s a goal to me, it doesn’t matter who scored them.”

After the goal went in, LuaLua joined his team-mates in hurdling the hoardings and celebrating in the stands with almost 2,000 Luton fans who had made the trip to the Banks Stadium, just three days after visiting Scunthorpe United.

He added: “I think Collo was the first one, then I saw Sheezy was there as well, then I was kind of my own, then I said, 'okay I might as well jump in as well,' which I did, but scoring in the last minute is always nice.

“It is unbelievable. Before the game, I said to Sheez, 'are all these Luton fans?'

"He said 'yeah, we expect to even get more when we play away from home.'

"It’s unbelievable, it helps the boys as well to have such an unbelievable support travelling a long way away from home, we can’t thank them enough.”