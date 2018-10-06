LuaLua looking to prove a few people wrong while at Luton

New Town signing Kazenga LuaLua is determined to prove a few people wrong during his time at Kenilworth Road.

The 27-year-old penned a deal until the end of the season last week, after being without a club since leaving Sunderland in the summer.

You just have to look at them and make sure when you’re on the pitch you prove them wrong that’s all you want to do. Kazenga LuaLua

He had only made six substitute appearances for the Black Cats last term, totalling 116 minutes, while he also was with QPR, playing eight times.

That followed a campaign where he had 17 games for Brighton and QPR, but on reports that he had been constantly injured during that time, he said: “The last few years, it’s weird as people see it as just injured, but it’s not really injured.

“People think when I was injured, I was injured for a long time, but it wasn’t that.

“I was coming back, the manager had a different option, every manager had a different option.

“Many people have their own opinion, but you just have to look at them and make sure when you’re on the pitch you prove them wrong that’s all you want to do.

“So people say I’m injured, I know the truth, I’m a Luton Town player, I’m here to give my all, enjoy the moment, learn from the boys here and hopefully learn from the manager as well as he’s a very good manager.”

Being out of work since his release had proved tough for LuaLua, as he said: “I have good family around me, my brother (Lomana) always pushes me on, as he’s been in the same situation before as well.

“I don’t think it’s good for players, but you just have to keep working and you never know what’s going to come.

“It’s frustrating, don’t get me wrong, but you’re a footballer, you need to keep yourself in shape all the time.”

When Luton came calling, it took time for the move to go through, but LuaLua admitted the chance to play under Nathan Jones was a huge pull.

He said: “Yes, a lot, I know the manager from Brighton, he was assistant manager in Brighton.

“From the first day when I came to training two weeks ago, it was nice and I did speak to the manager before I signed.

“So I came in and from the training session, you could see it was a lot different, the training ground is good as well, so a good set up.”

On what he can bring to the Hatters side who are currently sitting in mid-table, LuaLua, who isn’t a stranger to League One either, said: “Some experience, to do well for the team, that’s the most important thing.

“Work hard and it’s a team game, so hopefully we do well and I just enjoy my time here.

“I’ve played in League One before with Brighton and remember we were struggling to stay in League One, so I know the league very well.”

He doesn’t believe the club should look to stick around at this level for very long either, saying: “That’s the aim of the club (to get promoted), the aim of the players as well, so you want to push on.

“I know they got promoted from League Two last season, are in League One now, you play to get promoted, that’s what you play for.

“It would be nice, but there’s many, many games left, we’ll take each game at a time, as it’s a long season.”

When asked where he expects to feature for his new side, LuaLua said: “I am a winger, that’s my position, the gaffer here knows that from the time we had at Brighton.

“But it doesn’t matter where you get put in the team, you have to go out there perform and give your best.”

The former Newcastle wideman has been quick to leave an impression on new team-mates, as James Collins said: “He’s quick, he’s quick and sharp and you can tell he’s got ability.

“If he gets at you, you’re in a bit of trouble, but he’s settled in really well.

“He’s a lovely lad and he’s got great experience getting out of this league with Brighton so hopefully he can bring something to the team and I think he’ll be a big success here.”

Meanwhile, Harry Cornick added:L “He’s very sharp, very quick, I’m sure he’ll be used in a lot of games, so hopefully we can see the best of him in the next few games.”