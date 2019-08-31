LuaLua not reading anything into Terriers poor form

Hatters attacker Kazenga LuaLua isn’t reading anything to Huddersfield’s disappointing start to the season ahead of today’s clash at Kenilworth Road.

The Terriers have reacted badly to relegation from the Premier League last term, as they sit second bottom of the Championship, with just one point from a possible 15.

However, they still have the likes of Karlan Grant and Alex Pritchard to call upon, plus defender Terence Kongolo who cose £17.5m from Monaco.

LuaLua said: “I know they’ve not had a good start to the season, but these things happen and one win can change your season.

“It’s still way too early, but your first win is always important."

LuaLua was starting his third straight game for the Hatters at Barnsley last weekend, lasting 81 minutes this time in a terrific display during the 3-1 victory.

Boss Graeme Jones said: "He’s getting close (to 90 minutes), I was delighted with his contribution at the weekend, because it was an intense game, it was red hot.

"We had to do some defending second half, some big runs to counter attack and he coped with it physically no problem at all.

"We're just looking after him, training smart, and trying to keep building him up."

A win today for the hosts would make it three in a week, and potentially move them into mid-table.

Team-mate Harry Cornick, who has scored two in three now, wants to take some momentum into the international break, saying: "It’s massive for us to go on a little run now.

"We did it last year. We started off sluggish but as soon as we got that first win then the confidence was there.

"The confidence is there now and we can go into Saturday against Huddersfield at home."