LuaLua return is going exactly to plan

Town attacker Kazenga LuaLua remains firmly on track with his return to full fitness according to boss Graeme Jones.

The 28-year-old started Tuesday night’s Carabao Cup first round clash against Ipswich Town, before being replaced by Martin Cranie at half time.

That was always the plan though, after LuaLua missed a large chunk of pre-season training with the club, signing permanently on July 22.

Jones said: “I keep telling people, it’s part of a programme.

“Kaz has now been training with us three weeks, so we have to be extra safe.

“There’s nothing wrong with Kaz, there’s nothing to worry about, we have to build him up.

“We can’t give him 90, 95 minutes tonight, then he might have a problem, but he’s absolutely fine.

“If you think about the boys, the boys have worked for five and a half weeks, we covered 125 kilometres.

“Before tonight’s game, Kaz has covered 39, so we’ve got some work to do in order to get him to a level where he’s got that volume under his belt and he’s safe.

“We have to build him up with minutes, but he impacts the game, and he did tonight, so at least he’s at the point where he can give us something, whether that’s from the start of from the bench.

“But it was good to see him out there.”