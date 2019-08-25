LuaLua reveals Luton return was always his 'first option'

Winger Kazenga LuaLua revealed that a return to his happy place at Kenilworth Road in the summer had always been his number one destination.

It originally looked like the reunion wasn’t going to happen, with the 28-year-old turning down the chance to come back, unable to agree a new deal with the club.

However, a few days later, he was back, signing a permanent contract, and speaking about the confusion, the attacker said: “A lot went on, but these things happen.

“I’d rather not talk about it but I’m happy here and that’s the most important thing.

“Luton was my first option, so I’m happy to be back here.

“I enjoyed it last season and, like I said, a lot went on, but, for me, it’s about happiness, about playing football and enjoying it.

“It’s not just because the other big club want you and you can go, but for me it’s about happiness. It comes first over anything.

“When I spoke to the gaffer and Mick Harford as well, from last season, Luton was always my first option.

“I’m glad I’m here. I wanted to come back and I enjoyed it last season, so that was the most important thing, to enjoy it last season, so I wanted to come back, that was the first option.”

It was a transfer that certainly pleased Town’s fans, who have taken the former Newcastle and Brighton attacker to their hearts since he arrived in January.

The winger continued: “The fans have been brilliant for me since I’ve signed here from last season to this season, so I hope what I do on the pitch it pleases them.

“It’s nice to be back here. I’m delighted to be back.”

Town chief Graeme Jones has been eager to bring LuaLua back into the starting line-up after he missed a large chunk of pre-season due to uncertainty over his future.

He was back for the 1-0 defeat at Sheffield Wednesday on Tuesday night and then starred in the 3-1 win against Barnsley yesterday, completing 81 minutes this time.

He added: “The more minutes I’m getting, I’m getting stronger and fitter.

“I know what the gaffer said because we spoke when I signed back, so we’re just taking more minutes and looking after my body which is what he’s doing and I’m happy with that.”